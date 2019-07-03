Pete Buttigieg Unveils Plan That Would Quickly Triple Participation in U.S. Public Service Programs

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday unveiled the broadest plan by any of the 2020 Democratic candidates to expand public service programs in the U.S.

The NYT reports: “His plan calls for expanding existing national service organizations like AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps and also adding new ones focused on combating climate change, treating mental health and addiction, and providing caregiving for older people. The new programs would prioritize bringing volunteers into predominantly minority communities and rural areas.”

Buttigieg plans to more than triple the size of current public service programs to 250,000 in the near term, and to one million by 2026.