6-Year-Old Boy Among 3 Killed in Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival: VIDEO

A 6-year-old boy has been identified as one of three victims of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday.
Steven Romero, 6, had just celebrated his birthday, his father Alberto told NBC Bay Area: “There’s nothing I really can do besides try to be with him until I can put him in his resting spot, wherever that is. My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say.”
NBC News adds: “In total, three people were killed and 15 injured in the shooting, authorities said. Police also shot and killed a suspect who was carrying an assault-type rifle, according to a statement by the City of Gilroy. Police believe a second person may have been involved. The shooter entered the packed festival by cutting through a fence, police said. The festival had tight security, including metal detectors.”