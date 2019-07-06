6-Year-Old Boy Among 3 Killed in Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival: VIDEO

A 6-year-old boy has been identified as one of three victims of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday.

Steven Romero, 6, had just celebrated his birthday, his father Alberto told NBC Bay Area: “There’s nothing I really can do besides try to be with him until I can put him in his resting spot, wherever that is. My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say.”

NBC News adds: “In total, three people were killed and 15 injured in the shooting, authorities said. Police also shot and killed a suspect who was carrying an assault-type rifle, according to a statement by the City of Gilroy. Police believe a second person may have been involved. The shooter entered the packed festival by cutting through a fence, police said. The festival had tight security, including metal detectors.”

This violence is not normal. How many more families will have to lose a loved one before we fix our broken gun laws? We must take action, starting with real reform.



Our thoughts are with everyone in Gilroy this evening. Enough is enough. https://t.co/wHqY9RE8Nu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2019

This is sickening to wake up to.



Our corrupt political system, which is controlled by the gun lobby, has a lot of waking up to do.



When our children are being shot in places that should be safest, we're failing. Let's get serious about gun control. https://t.co/gzQHkQoFf2 July 29, 2019

Sending love to all who are hurting tonight—and all who are affected by the 40,000 gun deaths in America each year. We can accept this as our fate or we can change it. Following the lead of the students marching for their lives, and for all of ours, I know we can end this crisis. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 29, 2019

Heart breaking for the Gilroy community. There’s no end to gun violence in our communities until we take action. https://t.co/0in455a1YU — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 29, 2019

Heartbreaking news out of Gilroy, California as another community copes with a mass shooting. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough—we must do more to prevent these tragic attacks.https://t.co/rdmcaf08Tj — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 29, 2019

Simply horrific. I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate. https://t.co/WqWNxGAQnA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019