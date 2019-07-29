Gay Adult Performer Silas Dies of Apparent Overdose

Military Classified studio performer Silas (real name Stephen Morgan, Jr.), known also as ‘Eddy’ at Cocksure Men, ‘Brad Davis’ at Active Duty, ‘Brad T’ at Raw Castings, and more recently as a performer at Boys Halfway House, has died of an apparent overdose.

With a heavy heart I bring this disturbing news, one of my models, Stephen Morgan, Jr. (SILAS) passed away on July 8, 2019 of an apparent overdose, he was 25. In my 15 yrs online I've only sent 2 tweets like this…it's never easy…RIP Silas, your beauty will live forever now. pic.twitter.com/aL2XUIeCHh — Rob Navarro (@mclassified) July 25, 2019

Tweeted Military Classified’s Rob Navarro: “With a heavy heart I bring this disturbing news, one of my models, Stephen Morgan, Jr. (SILAS) passed away on July 8, 2019 of an apparent overdose, he was 25. In my 15 yrs online I’ve only sent 2 tweets like this…it’s never easy…RIP Silas, your beauty will live forever now.”