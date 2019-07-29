Trump Launches Attack on Al Sharpton: ‘Hates Whites & Cops!’

Donald Trump continued his racist Twitter tirade on Monday morning. After piling more attacks on Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD), he went after Reverend Al Sharpton after seeing Rev. Al was headed to Baltimore in support of Cummings. The fresh attacks came after Trump spent the entire weekend attacking Cummings, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and the city of Baltimore.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Added Trump: ‘Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!’ … If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left “Squad” and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020. The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket!’

Trump continued: ‘Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!’

Sharpton responded: “Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”