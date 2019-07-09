Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jumps on Stage After Drag Show: ‘You are Beautiful. You Are Accepted’ — WATCH

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered words of support after attending the Bartschland Follies, a drag/burlesque/circus/opera extravaganza presented by NYC nightlife icon Suzanne Bartsch on Friday nights at The McKittrick Hotel.
AOC, who has revealed in the past that she’s a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, got up on stage after the show, joining legendary performance artist Joey Arias, and telling the audience, “You are beautiful. You are accepted.”
AOC also took photos with some of the performers including Dirty Martini.
View this post on Instagram
Activist & politician @ocasio2018 was @bartschlandfollies tonight & we all couldn’t have been more thrilled! I felt ultra #patriotic performing my #patriotact for this special audience that was chanting her initials! Fight that good fight for what this country deep down is really about- equality, liberty & peace! ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Drag King Murray Hill.
View this post on Instagram
The inspiring and formidable @ocasio2018 attended the @bartschland Follies show @themckittrick last night in NYC. She brought hope to the room and showed us 🇺🇸 future! Her choice words, “Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted.” 🏳️🌈 In this pix, I’m saying, “I’m standing next to a future president!” The 2nd pix, I’m thanking her for her work, speaking out, and fighting the good fight. #aoc #4thofjuly #resist #showbiz
And Marcy Richardson.
View this post on Instagram
Equality and social justice for all with a dash of showgirl❤️ AOC @ocasio2018 in the house at the @bartschlandfollies last night! I admittedly was majorly fan girling!!!! One of the most present and beautiful audiences I’ve experienced to date, they were screaming her initials as she cheered us on front and center all night, even telling us all how much we were loved and welcome and accepted when Joey arias invited her on stage. And I just thought, man, what a reason to actually feel patriotic this weekend. She’s not afraid to be here with us. ALL of us. You give us all hope❤️❤️ #alexandriaocasiocortez #bartschland #bartschlandfollies #aoc #mckittrickhotel #happyfourth