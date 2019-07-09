Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jumps on Stage After Drag Show: ‘You are Beautiful. You Are Accepted’ — WATCH

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered words of support after attending the Bartschland Follies, a drag/burlesque/circus/opera extravaganza presented by NYC nightlife icon Suzanne Bartsch on Friday nights at The McKittrick Hotel.

AOC, who has revealed in the past that she’s a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, got up on stage after the show, joining legendary performance artist Joey Arias, and telling the audience, “You are beautiful. You are accepted.”

AOC also took photos with some of the performers including Dirty Martini.

Drag King Murray Hill.

And Marcy Richardson.