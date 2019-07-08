Jeffrey Epstein, Tom Steyer, Eric Swalwell, Lil Nas X, Maleficent, Jaden Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker: HOT LINKS

EMPIRE? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signs bill allowing congressional committees to access the president’s state tax returns: ‘The bill requires state tax officials to release the president’s state returns for any “specified and legitimate legislative purpose” on the request of the chair of one of three congressional committees: the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation.’

BIG MOVIE STAR. Sarah Jessica Parker once reported a co-star for sexual harassment.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. New sex trafficking charges against millionaire financier: “The new charges, described in a 14-page indictment brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, could lead to a much harsher penalty. Epstein is charged in a two-count indictment with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, for crimes alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2005. Each charge carries a penalty of no less than 10 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence. The Justice Department is also seeking to seize Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan where some of the alleged crimes occurred.”

ERIC SWALWELL. Out of the race? “Eric Swalwell will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon in Dublin. The event was announced Sunday amid rumors his presidential campaign is nearing its end.” UPDATE: He’s out.

TOM STEYER. Ready to enter? “Tom Steyer, the billionaire environmental activist who toyed with a 2020 presidential run before deciding against it, has told people he plans to announce that he’s entering the race for the Democratic nomination, according to three people familiar with his plans. Steyer had said in January that he was passing on a 2020 run.”

2020. Iowa, Nevada caucuses to allow voting by phone: “The tele-caucus systems, the result of a mandate from the Democratic National Committee, are aimed at opening the local-level political gatherings to more people, especially evening shift-workers and people with disabilities, whom critics of the caucuses have long said are blocked from the process.”

ENDORSEMENT OF THE DAY. Victory Fund endorses Dan Baer for Senate.

Today we are endorsing U.S. Senate candidate @danbbaer – who will become the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate when he wins in 2020. #ElectLGBTQ pic.twitter.com/E49a9Jf6pa — Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) July 8, 2019

KEVIN SPACEY. Actor questioned by Scotland Yard about sexual assault.

MAUREEN DOWD. It is Nancy Pelosi’s parade.

SMOKE SCREEN. Netflix promises to reduce on-screen smoking after complaints about Stranger Things.

BOTSWANA. Government to appeal law legalizing gay sex: ‘The court’s ruling in June, which was praised by international organisations and activists, meant Botswana joined a handful of African countries that have legalised same-sex relationships. The attorney general, Abraham Keetshabe, said in a statement released late on Friday that the high court was mistaken in its conclusion in overturning the colonial-era law.’



I LOVE YOU. Jaden Smith launches food truck offering free vegan meals to the homeless.

SANDWICH OF THE DAY. Lil Nas X makes a panini with Gordon Ramsay.

CLOSE CALL OF THE DAY. Venice, Italy: “The Costa Deliziosa was filmed veering toward the bank of the Giardini della Biennal in the popular Italian tourist destination during heavy rain, strong winds and lightning. The huge vessel was being pulled along the canal by other tug boats in order to straighten itself out, narrowly avoiding hitting the dock’s edge and other smaller boats near it.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. A Black Lady Sketch Show.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Guto Oliveira.