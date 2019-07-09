Amy McGrath Announces Bid to Remove Senator Mitch McConnell: WATCH

Former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath launched a bid to defeat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday with a blistering video calling McConnell out for “turning Washington into something we all despise.”

CNBC reports: “McGrath would likely face an uphill climb against McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1985. In his last reelection race, in 2014, McConnell won 56% of the vote against the Democratic contender, Alison Grimes, who took nearly 41% of the vote. The last Democrat who represented Kentucky in the Senate was Wendell Ford, who retired in 1999.”

CBS News adds: ‘In her campaign rollout video, McGrath recalls writing a letter to her senator at age 13 about her dreams of becoming a pilot and the challenges women faced of being denied a shot of joining the U.S. military. “He never wrote back,” McGrath tells the camera. “I’ve often wondered how many other people did Mitch McConnell never take the time to write back or even think about.” The Democrat, in her 3-minute long appeal, features Kentuckians who also felt passed over by McConnell’s conservative policies, claiming the longtime senator has effectively turned Washington into “a place where ideals go to die.”‘