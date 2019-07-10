New Episodes of ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Harlots’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Hulu’s original series Harlots returns for another sexy season Wednesday. The show boasts several established queer storylines and rumor has it a gay brothel may get added to the mix this season.

They’ve rebooted the Scream franchise once again this week, culminating their three-night horror event with a finale Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1. The latest Atlanta-set iteration was produced by Queen Latifah and stars Mary J. Blige, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Keke Palmer and more.

The women of Real Housewives of New York have done it again. After another strong season, the women come back together to relitigate all the drama at the first part of the reunion Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

Celebs let their hair down with host Jane Lynch as another round of Hollywood Game Night kicks off Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The situation continues to deteriorate for the Monterey Five on a new episode of Big Little Lies Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

