Amy McGrath Reports Record-Breaking $2.5 Million Haul After Launching Bid to Defeat Mitch McConnell

Former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath launched her bid to remove Senator Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, and is already reporting big fundraising numbers.

NBC News reports: “Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath raised more than $2.5 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign against Mitch McConnell — over $1 million of it coming in just the first five and a half hours after she announced, according to her campaign. McGrath campaign manager Mark Nickolas said it’s the most ever raised in the first 24 hours of a Senate campaign.”