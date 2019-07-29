A Black Gay Man Now Has the Longest-Running #1 Hit in ‘Billboard Hot 100’ History

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” just broke a major record, sitting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for an unprecedented 17th week.

Writes Billboard: ‘”Road” bests the previous record of 16 weeks first achieved by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” in 1995-96, and later matched by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber in 2017.’

Lil Nas X (aka Montero Lamar Hill) came out as a gay man early in July. He later told the BBC: “I don’t want to just live my entire life, especially how I got to where I’m at, just not doing what I want to do. I’m also, I feel like, opening the doors for more people. … Because it’s not really accepted in either [the country or hip-hop communities].”