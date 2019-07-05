Lil Nas X: ‘I am Gay’ and ‘I’m Already Getting’ Backlash — WATCH

“Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X was asked about the message he posted to social media last week indicating that he is part of the LGBTQ community in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Friday.

“I am gay,” said Lil Nas X to the hosts.

“How big of a deal is that?” he added, rhetorically. “Is it something that I was considering never doing ever, like taking to the grave or something? But I was like, I don’t want to just live my entire life, especially how I got to where I’m at, just not doing what I want to do. I’m also, I feel like, opening the doors for more people. … Because it’s not really accepted in either [the country or hip-hop communities].”

As far as backlash goes, Lil Nas X said, “I’m already getting it. …I used to be that person being negative. I’m not angry or anything… because I understand how they want that reaction. But I’m just going to joke back with them.”