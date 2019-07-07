Fischerspooner’s Casey Spooner: I’m Running for President in 2020

Casey Spooner, of the electronic music duo Fischerspooner, announced he’s running for president in a post to his social media accounts.

Said Spooner: “I don’t expect to win, but I do expect to make a difference. As a working artist the only way I know how to deal with our current political crisis is to go towards the problem. I’ve been complacent in the past. No more. My own complacency has been a product of my white privilege combined with my distrust of the political system. And by never having felt an immediate threat to me or my lifestyle. I’ve never gotten involved. That ends now.”

“The point for me isn’t about winning,” he added. “It’s about understanding and growing. It’s about shifting the narrative. It’s about demystifying the system for others.”

Continued Spooner: “Much of my works is about systems and personas. … Government is the next system I wish to explore, particularly the conflict between capitalism and democracy. I think a large part of our political crisis stems from our highest elected officials trying to run our country like a business, prioritizing profit over people. … I’m starting my campaign with nothing. Nothing but desire. Desire for real change.”

Spooner followed up his announcement with an Instagram post from Fire Island Pines. In the photo, Spooner is draped in red white and blue fabric, and squats beside signs that read “black and brown people are systematically incarcerated for profit” and “this is not satire.” The caption reads: “PROTESTING A PRISON THEMED CIRCUIT PARTY”

Additional Spooner 2020 Instagram posts.