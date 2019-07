Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) and David Letterman (My Next Guest Needs No Introduction) might be our favorite interview combo of the year. This week, the two Netflix players hooked up in the barber chair for a fun and informative grooming session.

After some grooming tips, Letterman and Van Ness talk about transcendental meditation, listening, late night becoming political, being nonbinary, Stonewall and LGBTQ rights.