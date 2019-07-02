‘Stranger Things’ Returns, Behind the Scenes of ‘New York Housewives’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.



The Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble, puts the focus on Gael’s trans sister Jazmin as she celebrates her 30th birthday. Since she never got to have a proper Quinceañera, they’re doing it with style now. Join the party Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Freeform.

Much like our own reality, things are only getting more bleak on Handmaid’s Tale. A new episode drops Wednesday on Hulu, but don’t expect a sudden, sunny turnaround any time soon.

The kids are alright, but they might not be for long in a new season of Stranger Things, landing Friday on Netflix.

If you thought Pride was the biggest weiner-eating contest you’ve ever seen (just me?), get ready to watch folks choke ’em down at the 2019 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, airing Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.

The ladies of the Real Housewives of New York brought it once again with another stellar season. Relive the highs and lows with a special episode featuring unseen clips from season 11 Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

What are you watching this week on TV?