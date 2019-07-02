One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Reacts After HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Takes Gay Fanfiction Involving Harry Styles to Graphic New Level: WATCH

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson tweeted that “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it” after HBO’s Euphoria aired a graphic interpretation of gay fanfiction between he and bandmate Harry Styles on the new teen drama Euphoria this week.

Louis has lashed out at gay rumors for years, blasting fans for the creation of the portmanteau “Larry Stylinson”.

The Daily Beast reports: “The episode (entitled, appropriately, Made You Look) told the back story of Barbie Ferreira’s character Kat, who is famous online in the world of the show for writing a fan fiction epic, ‘Larry Stylinson,’ which imagines One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are lovers. Kat’s story was titled The First Night, and was set during the opening night of One Direction’s ‘Take Me Home’ tour in 2013. The story was narrated by the character Rue, who spoke Harry and Louis’ lines in a faux British accent.”

The scene in question featured Harry running into Louis backstage and then performing oral sex on him.

I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it. July 1, 2019

Euphoria producer Sam Levinson spoke to the L.A. Times about the episode: “Something that I thought was a fascinating or exciting idea was to take this burgeoning curiosity about sexuality that’s ultimately framed through the lens of fan fiction and allow it to come to life … It’s sort of what Kat’s dream would be if she could see an animation of one of her stories. That was the impetus behind it. It’s sort of allowing her wishes to come true. The idea behind it was a mixture of slightly rough animation and the surrealistic beauty of something like ‘Belladonna of Sadness,’ where you have animated images exploding into other things and there’s an element of surrealism to it.”