Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) dismissed Donald Trump’s racist rant about four Democratic congresswomen of color – Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) – in an interview with VICE News.

Said Kelly: “You know, they talk about people of color. I’m a person of color. I’m white. I’m an Anglo Saxon. People say things all the time. But I don’t get offended. With a name like Mike Kelly you can’t be from any place else but Ireland.”