Kamala Harris Surges Ahead of Biden in New Poll, Says Trump ‘Needs to Go Back Where He Came From’ — WATCH

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has surged ahead of Joe Biden and the other 2020 Democrats to take the top spot in a new Quinnipiac poll of California voters.

Quinnipiac reports: “Native daughter Kamala Harris comes from behind to win the support of 23 percent of California Democrats and voters leaning Democratic, with 21 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden, leaving the Democratic primary too close to call, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released today. Also in the running are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 18 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 16 percent. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 3 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang has 2 percent. There are four Democratic contenders with 1 percent and 15 candidates scoring less than 1 percent.”

Harris sat down with CNN’s Kyung Lah, and blasted Trump’s racist rant against four Democratic congresswomen.

Said Harris: “I think it defiles the office of the president of the United States. It is irresponsible, it is hateful, it is hurtful and he has taken the presidency to a new low. … Could it get any worse? Apparently yes, it just did. How low can he go? He needs to go back where he came from and leave that office and so that’s why I’m running with the intention of making sure there will not be four more years. I don’t think that we can survive having a President of the United States who uses whatever voice he has in a way that is about dividing and fueling hate in our country.”