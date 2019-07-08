Harlem Gay Bar’s Rainbow Flag Burned for Second Time in Two Months

Someone burned the rainbow flags outside Alibi Lounge, Harlem’s only gay bar, for the second time in two months on Monday. The original incident took place just after midnight on May 31.

The AP reports: “Alibi Lounge owner Alexi Minko said staff members, alerted by someone on the street, found the flag had been set aflame between 12:20 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. … Monday’s flag-burning is also being investigated as a possible hate crime and no suspects have yet been identified, a New York City police spokesman said. Minko said staff members didn’t catch a glimpse of a potential suspect, but the building’s landlord has cameras trained on the bar’s front door.”