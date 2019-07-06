Jennifer Lopez Meets Valedictorian Barred from Giving Speech Because He’s Gay: WATCH

Last month we shared the story of Nat Werth, the Sheboygan, Wisconsin high school valedictorian barred from giving his commencement speech because in it he spoke about being gay.

ICYMI: High School Valedictorian: School Axed My Commencement Speech Because I Wrote About Being Gay — WATCH

Everyone deserves love

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Nat, thank you for celebrating with me… Always standing with you. Continue to use your voice and spread only love and acceptance. Don’t stop being you. #Repost #loveislove #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/bRbUyjiyQk July 5, 2019

Jennifer Lopez caught wind of his story as well, and after her Milwaukee concert this week, met with Werth to tell him how impressed she was with his message.

After meeting with Werth, Lopez shared a TODAY show segment on the meeting, writing, “Everyone deserves love. Nat, thank you for celebrating with me… Always standing with you. Continue to use your voice and spread only love and acceptance. Don’t stop being you.”