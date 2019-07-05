Steamy June, Meghan McCain, Vets for Impeachment, Chris Cline, CRISPR, Josh Brolin, Ed Sheeran: HOT LINKS

VETERANS FOR IMPEACHMENT. Veterans call for Trump’s impeachment in new video: ‘The group is Common Defense, which was founded by U.S. Army veteran José Vasquez in 2016 to voice his opposition to Trump. For the anti-Trump video, Common Defense joined forces with another group, Need to Impeach. “I served almost 15 years in the Army, and I feel deeply betrayed,” Vasquez declares in the video. “Our democracy is under attack, and we want to make sure that we protect it.”’

CHRIS CLINE. Billionaire Trump donor killed in helicopter crash: ‘Cline died in an accident off the coast of the Bahamas that also killed six other people, Brian Glasser, an attorney who represented Cline, said by telephone. He was the founder of St. Louis, Missouri-based coal miner Foresight Energy LP, a joint venture with Robert Murray’s Murray Energy Corp.’

INFLUENCERS PAY DOUBLE. Ice Cream truck owner is sick and tired of social media influencers asking him for discounts for “exposure.”

CRISPR. Temple University scientists eliminate HIV from 9 mice.

CLIMATE CRISIS. Last month was the hottest June ever recorded. ‘The Copernicus team said it was difficult to attribute the record-breaking month “directly” to climate change, but a separate analysis Tuesday from an international team of scientists said global warming had made the heatwave at least five times more likely.’

SHIRTLESS. Josh Brolin is a zaddy for the 4th.

PATRIOT. Megan Rapinoe on being an American: “I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American. If we want to talk about the ideals we stand for, the song and the anthem and what we are founded on, I think I am extremely American. For the detractors, I would have them look hard into what I am actually saying, the actions I am doing.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN. The View says they expect her back after rumors she’s ready to exit: “The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season, and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a spokesperson for the ABC chatfest said in a statement to TVLine.

NEW TUNES OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran “Blow” with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, and “Best Part of Me” with YEBBA.

FRIDAY FLASH. Smooches in Provincetown.