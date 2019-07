World champion U.S. Women’s soccer co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night to talk about winning the World Cup, Rapinoe’s changing hair color, equal pay for women, the cover of Sports Illustrated, apologizing, why the women’s soccer team is so good, and not visiting Trump at the White House.

And because they were denied the latter experience, Kimmel made sure they got something sort of like it.