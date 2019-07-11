Jason Momoa, American Carnage, Willie Wonka, Taylor Swift, American Pie, Kanye and Leviticus: HOT LINKS

CALIFORNIA. Lawmakers approve bill to force Trump to release tax returns ahead of the 2020 election to get on the ballot. ‘The proposal dubbed the “Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act” passed both chambers of the Legislature on a party-line vote. Democrats say the measure will serve as a model for providing voters with information about candidate’s finances, while Republicans argue it is unconstitutional. The bill by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who released six years of his own tax returns during his 2018 run for governor and is expected to sign it.’

DAD BOD OF THE DAY. Jason Momoa?

HAUS OF BEAUTY. Lady Gaga is launching a beauty line: “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself.”

PROVINCETOWN TRAVELERS. You can download our annual 2019 Ptown Hacks gay guide to Provincetown right HERE and find out everything that is new and different in town this summer!

AMERICAN CARNAGE. How the GOP learned to stop worrying and love Trump.

RIP. Willie Wonka actress Denise Nickerson, who blew up into a blueberry as Violet Beauregarde.

CITIZENSHIP. Trump to cave on census question: “President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive action Thursday directing the Commerce Department to obtain citizenship data through means other than the US census, according to two people with knowledge of the plan.”

THE PURGE. Trump’s massive purge of undocumented immigrants is back on: “This is happening in the United States of America right now: Donald Trump is ordering a purge and the agents tasked with carrying out that order are expressing qualms about arresting babies.”

$185 MILLION. Taylor Swift’s cash haul in the past year.

UK. Acceptance of gay sex in decline for first time since AIDS crisis.

TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN. House passes bill to overturn it: “The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would enshrine in law that any person who meets gender-neutral occupational standards can serve in the military regardless of race, color, national origin, religion or sex, including gender identity or sexual orientation.”

20TH REUNION OF THE DAY. American Pie cast.

YEEZY. Kanye cites Leviticus in talking about how he creates his shoes: ‘It [Leviticus] says ‘You should keep my statutes. You should not let your cattle breed with a different kind. You shall not sow your field with two kinds of seed, nor shall you wear a garment of cloth made of two kinds of material.’ I tell my apparel team that the clothes that we’re using are of a single material.’

THING YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE ON A PLANE OF THE DAY. Delta makes emergency landing in Raleigh.

BAD LIP READING OF THE DAY. Trump in Asia.

NEW TUNES OF THE DAY. Bon Iver “Faith” and “Jelmore”.

SOUNDTRACK ROAR OF THE DAY. Beyonce’s “Spirit” from The Lion King.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Ryan Cleary and his beau.