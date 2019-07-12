Towleroad Gay News

DC Universe to Unveil First Not-Explicitly-Gay Supervillain: Ewan McGregor’s ‘Black Mask’

Ewan Mcgregor

Hooray for firsts? Ewan McGregor will play D.C. Universe’s first not-explicitly-gay supervillain in Warner Bros’ upcoming Birds of Prey.

We Got This Covered reports: “Black Mask, the movie’s main antagonist, will reportedly be portrayed as homosexual. Though his sexuality is never explicitly stated, multiple sources have told We Got This Covered that the sexual tension between him and fellow villain Victor Zsasz will be palpable and the way he acts in general makes it pretty clear that he’s gay.”

