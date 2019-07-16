Biden Jokes That He’ll Challenge Trump to a Push-Up Contest Should He Question His Stamina: WATCH

Joe Biden told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that he has what it takes to handle Trump during a debate.

Said Biden on Morning Joe: “I realize that some have concluded that because I didn’t respond very tough back to her that how can I take on Trump? I’ve never had any trouble taking on anyone from Trump to Putin to Xi Jinping to anybody else.”

Asked how he would respond if Trump began attacking his age or his mental fitness, Biden replied, “I’d say, ‘c’mon Donald, c’mon man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?’ I mean, jokingly…’C’mon, run with me, man.'”

“I’m not going to get down in the dirt with him,” Biden continued. “That’s the only place he knows how to fight. I’m just going to continue to talk about what he’s doing, why it’s so damaging to America, and – as my mother would say – I’m not going to take any guff from him.”