U.S. Senate Candidate John Merrill Says ‘Homosexual Activities’ Have Destroyed Moral Core of America

John Merrill, the Secretary of State of Alabama and a U.S. Senate candidate, told voters and AL.com that the moral core of America has been destroyed because people are too interested in “homosexual activities.”

It was great to be back in Fort Payne this morning and speak to the folks in attendance at the DeKalb County Republican Breakfast at the Western Sizzlin! I was honored to talk to them and answer questions about my campaign for the United States Senate! #All67 pic.twitter.com/00cN2DmzUC — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) July 13, 2019

Said Merrill, confirming to AL.com remarks he made to voters at a campaign stop in Fort Payne: “The foundational principles which we have grown up as a nation are no more. There’s no more TV shows like ‘Gunsmoke’ or ‘Bonanza’ or ‘The Virginian’ or ‘I Love Lucy’ or ‘Andy Griffith.’ [I] said people are too interested in homosexual activities. They’re too interested in the wife swap TV shows and the shows that are not morally uplifting. That’s the problem.”

Merrill added: “I meant what I said. People are too interested in anything that is not uplifting, edifying. They’re too busy being preoccupied with homosexual activities and the wife swap shows.”