Armie Hammer Trends on Social Media After Posting Clip of Son Sucking His Toes

Actor Armie Hammer trended on Twitter over the weekend after posting a video to Instagram of his son Ford Douglas sucking on his toes, while his wife said, “this is not normal.” The caption on the Instagram story read “This happened for a solid 7 minutes…”

Actor Armie Hammer is trending on Twitter after turning heads with his recent Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/in5Lg0kaym — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2019

“Almost immediately, Hammer was barraged with comments disapproving of the clip, which was quickly deleted,” Yahoo reports.

Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers responded after Perez Hilton re-posted the deleted clip on his Instagram, saying, “It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds. Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”