Jussie Smollett Seeking to Overturn Appointment of Special Prosecutor Investigating Why Charges Against Him Were Dropped

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is seeking to overturn the appointment of a special prosecutor who is investigating why charges were dropped in his case.

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct on March 6 for falsifying reports that he was the victim of a hate crime. Those charges were abruptly dropped on March 26 and the case sealed with no new evidence that materially changed the facts presented in the case.

TMZ reports: ‘Jussie’s attorney, Tina Glandian, takes issue with the judge’s apparent conclusion Jussie is guilty of staging a hate crime. In the docs, Jussie’s legal team claims the Osundairo brothers attacked Jussie, got caught and then blamed him. According to the docs, Jussie’s attorney is floating the idea Abel and Ola Osundairo were motivated by homophobia, and she cites text messages from Ola degrading another man as a “fruit.” His legal team is seeking grand jury testimony from the two brothers.’



