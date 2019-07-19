Morehouse College Places Administrator on Leave After Students Accuse Him of Sexual Assault in Viral Videos: WATCH

Morehouse College Assistant Director of Student Services Demarcus K. Crews was placed on administrative leave after students posted videos to social media this week accusing the administrator of sexually assaulting them. Morehouse is an historically black, all-male college in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports: “The student said the incidents included verbal sexual advancements and touching, and said he immediately notified college officials about the situation. ‘It got to the point where I got into a bad depression,’ the young man, who did not identify himself, said in one two-minute video watched more than 91,000 times by Wednesday afternoon.”

Morehouse released a statement: “Morehouse College is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct made by students on social media. The employee mentioned in the complaints has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Maintaining a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a priority at Morehouse College. We will take appropriate and immediate action against anyone involved in compromising the safety of out community. We have demonstrated that in our urgent response to these allegations. Our support goes out to anyone who feels that they are a victim of sexual misconduct. Our Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures provide for disciplinary action including dismissal, if any student, faculty, or staff member engages in inappropriate behavior. Incidents can be reported by calling our hotline 888-299-9540.”