House Republicans Pushing Amazon to Resume Selling Books on Gay Conversion Therapy

The Republican Study Committee, a conservative caucus that includes more than 70 percent of all GOP House members, is pushing Amazon to resume selling books on gay conversion therapy by Joseph Nicolosi after they were removed from sale earlier this month.

VICE reports: ‘Amazon removed books by Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, a clinical psychologist who is credited with originating gay conversion therapy, a debunked — and in some cases illegal — pseudoscientific method of trying to turn gay people straight. Nonetheless, the Republicans want to lobby to get his books — such as “A Parent’s Guide to Preventing Homosexuality” and “Reparative Therapy of Male Homosexuality” — back in circulation.’

The group issued a handout authored by Chairman Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler, chairwoman of the group’s Values Action Task Force, to its members urging them to contact Amazon over concerns about censorship with regard to Nicolosi’s book. The handout questioned how soon it would be before the Bible is banned because it takes “a dim view of homosexuality.”