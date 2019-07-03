‘Philadelphia,’ ‘First Wives Club,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO this Month

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including First Wives Club, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.
Philadelphia (1993), available July 1 on Netflix
The first widespread, big-budget, Hollywood film to address AIDS in America, this ground-breaking film used big name stars like Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington to bridge the empathy gap with mainstream audiences. By no means a perfect depiction of LGBTQ people (intimate scenes between Hanks and Antonio Banderas were cut from what was screened in theaters), it’s still an important film in LGBTQ history.
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), available July 1 on Hulu
Madonna’s big-screen debut pairs the pop star with Rosanna Arquette in a farcical film about a bored housewife, an artsy ingenue and the newspaper personals.
The First Wives Club (1996), available July 1 on Hulu
Before Marianne Williamson was running a Presidential campaign on love, Dr. Leslie Rosen (Marcia Gay Harden) was already teaching us how to “Grow from love.” (It didn’t work out great for her, either.) Keaton, Midler and Hawn are an incredible trio, turning this revenge comedy into a total camp classic.
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), available July 6 on HBO
Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning turn as queer Queen frontman Freddie Mercury comes to streaming this month. While some took issue with the film’s treatment of Mercury’s sexuality, the biopic nailed the musical performances.
A Very Brady Sequel (1996), available July 31 on Amazon Prime
Before Mama Ru was dominating the world of drag, the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race appeared in this quirky comedic take on one of TV’s most beloved families.
What are you streaming this month?
