‘Philadelphia,’ ‘First Wives Club,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO this Month

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including First Wives Club, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.

Philadelphia (1993), available July 1 on Netflix

The first widespread, big-budget, Hollywood film to address AIDS in America, this ground-breaking film used big name stars like Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington to bridge the empathy gap with mainstream audiences. By no means a perfect depiction of LGBTQ people (intimate scenes between Hanks and Antonio Banderas were cut from what was screened in theaters), it’s still an important film in LGBTQ history.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), available July 1 on Hulu

Madonna’s big-screen debut pairs the pop star with Rosanna Arquette in a farcical film about a bored housewife, an artsy ingenue and the newspaper personals.

The First Wives Club (1996), available July 1 on Hulu

Before Marianne Williamson was running a Presidential campaign on love, Dr. Leslie Rosen (Marcia Gay Harden) was already teaching us how to “Grow from love.” (It didn’t work out great for her, either.) Keaton, Midler and Hawn are an incredible trio, turning this revenge comedy into a total camp classic.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), available July 6 on HBO

Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning turn as queer Queen frontman Freddie Mercury comes to streaming this month. While some took issue with the film’s treatment of Mercury’s sexuality, the biopic nailed the musical performances.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996), available July 31 on Amazon Prime

Before Mama Ru was dominating the world of drag, the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race appeared in this quirky comedic take on one of TV’s most beloved families.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available July 1

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Available July 6

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

Available July 11

Cities of Last Things – Netflix Film

Available July 12

4 latas – Netflix Film

Kidnapping Stella – Netflix Film

Point Blank – Netflix Film

Smart People

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein – Netflix Original

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 26

Boi – Netflix Film

The Exception

Girls With Balls – Netflix Film

The Son – Netflix Film

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 31

The Red Sea Diving Resort – Netflix Film

All films coming to Amazon

Available July 1

Under the Silver Lake

Available July 2

Phoenix

Available July 3

Peterloo (Amazon Original movie)

Available July 4

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Available July 7

Marshall

Available July 9

Witless Protections

Available July 12

﻿Gone Baby Gone

Available July 13

Never Grow Old

Available July 14

Moose

True Grit

Available July 15

Love Happens

Available July 19

Trading Paint

Available July 21

Time Freak

Available July 23

Serenity

Hellboy

Available July 27

A Vigilante

Available July 28

After Darkness

Available July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Available July 31

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Arctic

American Heart

Chinese Box

Corpse Bride

Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eight Men Out

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

My Bloody Valentine

Rat Race

Rosemary’s Baby

S.W.A.T.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

The Rainmaker

Tracker

Twelve Monkeys

Urban Cowboy

All films coming to Hulu

Available July 1

88 Minutes

A Little Princess

A Year Ago in Winter

Accomplices

Airplane!

Airplanes II: The Sequel

American Gun

An American Werewolf in London

The Amityville Horror

Antiviral

The Appeared

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Astro Boy

Bad Lieutenant

Bad Santa

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Big Fish

Brotherhood of Justice

Bull Durham

Bunny and the Bull

The Chateau

The Childhood of a Leader

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Con Air

Cooties

CSA: Confederate States of America

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Fainheart

Fighter

The First Wives Club

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Hard Candy

Hellions

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Housemaid

The Human Stain

I Remember You

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killing them Safely

King Kong

The Last Days

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Man in the Moon

Manglehorn

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Girl

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Paranoid Park

The Panic in Needle Park

The Polar Express

The Princess of Montpensier

Primal

Prime

Proof

Pumpkin

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Quigley Down Under

Rain

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

Superbad

Swimfan

Swingers

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Time that Remains

The Uninvited

The Wraith

Thomas in Love

Traitor

Turtles Can Fly

Unmade Beds

Uptown Girls

Vampires

Vincere

Walk Away Renee

We Are What We Are

White Night Wedding

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place

Available July 2

The Last Word

Available July 3

Phoenix

Available July 4

The Brink

Woman at War

Available July 5

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Available July 10

Witness Protection

Available July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Available July 18

The Last Man

Available July 20

Apollo 11

Available July 21

The Wave

Available July 22

Time Freak

Available July 23

Planet 51

Available July 26

I Trapped the Devil

The Field Guide to Evil

Available July 31

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days

Dior and I

All films coming to HBO

Available July 1

The A-Team (Extended Version)

A Nightmare on Elm Street

American Nightmares

An Ideal Husband

By the Sea

Cyrus

Dead Man on Campus

Doppelganger

Elektra (Director’s Cut)

The Hoax

I, Robot

Justice League

Keeping Up With the Steins

Little Fockers

The Manchurian Candidate

Me, Myself & Irene

The Mother

Mr. Right

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate

Notting Hill

The Ring Two (Extended Version)

Rush Hour 2

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Term Life

Victor Crowley

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

When We Were Kings

Without a Paddle

Available July 5

Thoroughbreds

Available July 6

Bohemian Rhapsody

Available July 13

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Available July 20

First Man

Available July 23

Red Sparrow

Available July 27

Widows

Available July 31

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist