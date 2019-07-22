Omarosa: Mike Pence’s Nephew is a Trump Rally ‘Section Leader’ Coordinating ‘Orchestrated’ Racist Chants — WATCH

Former White House aide and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault pulled the curtain back on Trump’s staged and orchestrated rallies, revealing that Mike Pence’s nephew John is a “section leader” at the cult events, leading Trump supporters in the racist chants.

Said Manigault to Al Sharpton on MSNBC: “I had to attend many of these rallies when I worked on the campaign and even in the White House. There are these section leaders who start the chant, control how long the chants go and quiet them down when they want to. … In fact, you’ll be surprised to learn that Vice President Pence’s nephew, John Pence, is one of the big coordinators of these rallies. And so this is how closely these rallies are coordinated with also what’s going on in the White House. John Pence is a very big key player in the campaign, but he’s particularly responsible for all of the staging and choreography of the campaigns and, yes, they are very much orchestrated and manufactured to get the outcome that we saw from Donald Trump saying ‘go back to your countries that you came from and if you don’t love it, leave it.’ All of that is coordinated and manufactured to stoke fear in this country.”