Elizabeth Warren, Victor Pinherio, Marvel’s LGBTQ Superhero, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, Citizenship, Great Escape: HOT LINKS

2020. CBS News poll shows Elizabeth Warren gaining on Joe Biden in early voting states. ‘The former vice president enjoys a 5 point lead over his closest competitor, with 25 percent of likely Democratic voters in states holding their primaries before or on Super Tuesday saying they would vote for Biden if the primary or caucus were held today. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is the second choice of voters in the 18 states surveyed, coming in at 20 percent.’

SNAKE ARMY. Taylor Swift’s fans come for Kamala Harris after Scooter Braun fundraiser.

CITIZENSHIP TEST. The Trump administration is revising it: ‘Cuccinelli spoke with The Washington Post about changes to the U.S. citizenship test, which the USCIS plans to launch in December 2020 or early 2021. “Isn’t everybody always paranoid that this is used for ulterior purposes?” Cuccinelli said. “Of course, they’re going to be sorely disappointed when it just looks like another version of a civics exam. I mean that’s pretty much how it’s going to look.”‘

VALKYRIE. Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige confirms that Valkyrie will be its first openly LGBTQ superhero and that The Eternals will have an LGBTQ character.

IT’S A BOY. Chelsea Clinton announces birth of third child.

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

THE NEXT WOLVERINE. Taron Egerton? “I think you need better beard game for Wolverine than I have.”

DISASTER. The Commerce Department under Wilbur Ross: “Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings,” said the former outside adviser. “There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.”

ECONOMIC CRASH. Elizabeth Warren says it’s coming: “I warned about an economic crash years before the 2008 crisis, but the people in power wouldn’t listen. Now I’m seeing serious warning signs in the economy again — and I’m calling on regulators and Congress to act before another crisis costs America’s families their homes, jobs, and savings.”

WHITE ANXIETY. New survey shows: “fears among some white people that they are losing status in America, and those holding such views are increasingly aligned with the Republican Party. These voters perceive anti-white discrimination. A growing share say the nation risks losing its identity because of openness to foreigners. And many are concerned about what it will mean when non-Hispanic whites lose majority status, as demographic projections suggest will happen around 2045.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Victor Pinherio, Harry Goodwins, Nick Truelove, Lucas Loyola and more HERE.

RUSSELL BRAND. How I became confident.

GREAT ESCAPE OF THE DAY. Nest security cam video shows kid hiding for 30 minutes in trash can after being chased by police officer. “I just wanted to add, it was 90° and the garbage was full. Also had baby diapers and cat litter. It literally smells of cat piss and baby poop. I don’t know how he made it for 30 minutes in there. Also I had a few people saying no way it was 30 minutes. But, look at the shadows from the sun in-between edits. It’s was roughly 30 mins.”

AL FRANKEN. The former senator regrets resigning: ‘Despite his current isolation, Franken is recognized nearly everywhere he goes, and he often gets stopped on the street. “I can’t go anywhere without people reminding me of this, usually with some version of ‘You shouldn’t have resigned,’ ” Franken said. He appreciates the support, but such comments torment him about his departure from the Senate. He tends to respond curtly, “Yup.” When I asked him if he truly regretted his decision to resign, he said, “Oh, yeah. Absolutely.”’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Watchmen.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Helen Mirren in Catherine the Great.

MONDAY MUSCLE. 3o26.