Kathy Zhu, Stripped of ‘Miss Michigan’ Title Over Racist Tweets, Says ‘Coming Out as Conservative Way Harder Than Coming Out as Gay’

Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu, who was stripped of her title by the Miss World America (MWA) organization after “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate” tweets (now deleted) about refusing to try on a hijab and “black on black gun violence,” told The Independent in a statement that “I stand by each and every one of my tweets on my account” and whined that “coming out as a conservative is way harder than coming out as gay in today’s society.”

Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu was recently stripped of her title over several offensive tweets. She is defending her posts criticizing a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at her college and another post in which she responded to a tweet about Black Lives Matter and officer-involved shootings pic.twitter.com/ifaQfCGo7M — New Day (@NewDay) July 22, 2019

Zhu defended her racism to CNN New Day‘s Alisyn Camerota on Monday morning (above).