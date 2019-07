Patti Lupone is is causing a stir on Twitter for a tweet speculating about Senator Lindsey Graham’s sexual orientation.

Lindsey Graham you are a disgrace. On a personal note, why don’t you just bite the bullet and come out. You might just come to your senses. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) July 18, 2019

Tweeted LuPone: “Lindsey Graham you are a disgrace. On a personal note, why don’t you just bite the bullet and come out. You might just come to your senses.”

RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘To the Extent That It Matters, I’m Not Gay’ — WATCH

LuPone is getting a broad swath of reaction to her advice.

I fail to see how Lindsey's sexual behavior is any of your business. — Steph (@steph93065) July 18, 2019

Y'all need to back up off Ms. Patti. This isn't homophobic. Everyone knows that Lindsey Graham is gay, he even has a code name on Capitol Hill. I have no beef with that. What I do have a problem with, is his bad policies that hurt Americans. DRAG HIM PATTI! DRAG HIM! — F.E. Feeley Jr (@fefeeleyjr) July 18, 2019

Are you threatening Senator Graham, because it sounds like a threat to me. — CatGirl2Cor418 (@kidncatmom1) July 19, 2019

I’m guessing twitter won’t consider this homophobic because it’s directed at a republican. — dirtytruckerhat (@dirtytruckerhat) July 18, 2019

Wow! Patti LuPone is homophobic! Who knew? — Kevin (@razorchild63) July 18, 2019