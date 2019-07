Sam Smith released his new single “How Do You Sleep?” on Thursday night after teasing that his “inner dancing queen” was ready to come out and that he has never been so excited to put out a single.

The minimalist video clip, directed by Grant Singer and choreographed by Parris Goebel, features Smith shaking his hips in formation with eight shirtless male dancers. The track was co-written and co-produced by Smith and Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and ILYA.

I have never been this excited for a release. Ah My inner dancing queen is about to come out. You ready? July 19th x pic.twitter.com/4jvkR3kxlM July 12, 2019