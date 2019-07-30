Jennifer Lopez, Pepe Muñoz, Capital One, Social Media Addiction, Dark Horse, Gay Star News, Lil Nas X, Tom Goss: HOT LINKS

QUINNIPIAC POLL. 51 percent say Trump is a racist.

HOT ROD. J Lo gets $146,000 car for her birthday but she hasn’t driven in 25 years.

PAGE SIX. Celine Dion’s inner circle fears that her BFF Pepe Muñoz has too much control: “It’s crazy. She knows he’s gay and is accepting of it. She needs someone close to her and she fell in love. He’s turned into a René type.”

ALL ABOUT THE BASE. Trump aides see Democratic sparring as way to grow base: “According to four people involved with or close to the Trump campaign, the president’s reelection team believes trumpeting these moments will help win over a certain type of voter that could help carry him to a second term. It’s the voter who might be wary of Trump, but is more alarmed by a Democratic Party they feel is drifting dangerously to the left.”

INDIANAPOLIS. Gay guidance counselor sues Indianapolis archdiocese for discrimination. “Lynn Starkey, one of two gay guidance counselors who have accused the archdiocese of discrimination, names the church and Roncalli High School — the Catholic school where she worked for nearly 40 years until she was fired in May — in the lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.”

BREACH. Massive data breach affects 100 million Capital One customers: “The suspect, Paige Thompson, 33, left a trail online for investigators to follow as she boasted about the hacking, according to court documents in Seattle, where she was arrested and charged with one count of computer fraud and abuse.”

ADDICTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA. GOP Rep. Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban addictive’ social media features: ‘For example, it would ban YouTube’s “autoplay” feature, which loads up new videos for users automatically; Facebook and Twitter’s “infinite scroll,” which allows users to continue scrolling through their homepages without limit; and Snapchat’s “streaks,” which reward users for continuing to send photos to their friends.’

DARK HORSE. Katy Perry committed copyright infringement with hit single, jury finds.

GAY STAR NEWS. UK-based LGBTQ publication shuts down. “There are a number of reasons, of course. But the biggest change was the level of confidence brands and businesses in the UK have, due to the uncertainty over Brexit. It won’t surprise anyone to hear that many media organisations are struggling with the same problem. There has also been another trend which has become more apparent this year. Brands which are wishing to ‘do’ LGBTI work are increasingly doing so in a tokenistic way.”

PLASTICS. Holiday Inn to ditch mini-shampoos: “The owner of Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels says Tuesday that its nearly 843,000 guest rooms are switching to bulk-size bathroom amenities as part of an effort to cut waste. The transition is due to be completed in 2021.”

OLD TOWN ROAD. Mariah Carey congratulates Lil Nas X for breaking her record. “Keep living your best life!”

MIGUEL RAMIREZ. Trial of man accused of killing gay college student in 2014 ends in mistrial: “Jurors failed to reach a verdict after deliberating since late last week. Ramirez was evaluated after his competency fell into question and Hall said two court-appointed experts had different opinions on whether Ramirez should stand trial. Thus, a competency trial with a jury was arranged, Hall said.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tom Goss “Quayside”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Hunt. “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose.”

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. The Lighthouse.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. American Horror Story: 1984.

TOO HOT TUESDAY. Lucien Leon Laviscount