The Queer Eye Season 4 trailer has arrived and the Fab 5 continue their transformations in Kansas City.

The first story teased sends Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France back to Jonathan’s high school, Quincy Senior High School, where they find their first hero: Kathy, his former orchestra teacher. Several of the other stories are also teased, and it appears we’re in for another season of big feels.