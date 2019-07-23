FOX News’ Shep Smith Hammers Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló: ‘How Long Can You Stay There?’ — WATCH

FOX News’ Shep Smith relentlessly hammered Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo Rosselló on Monday evening, asking how he can continue to govern when nearly everyone, including Trump, wants him gone.

Said Smith: “So attacks on women, attacks on gays, attacks on the dead relatives of your own residents across your own island and after all that who is left to support you? And is it even safe for you to continue to attempt to govern?”

“I’ve apologized for that. I’m making amends,” said Rosselló.

“You’ve apologized for what, specifically?” asked Smith.

“For all of the comments that I’ve made on that chats,” replied Rosselló.

The calls to resign began after conversations from a private chat group administrated by Rosselló revealed misogynistic, homophobic, and profane comments.

The group chat, on the messenger app Telegram, include 11 political figures close to Rossello, including Christian Sobrino, the government’s chief financial officer, and Luis Gerardo Rivera Marín, the State secretary and interim governor.

The NYT reported: ‘Mr. Rosselló, 40, apologized on Thursday after an excerpt from the chat was first published by local media showing he had referred to Melissa Mark-Viverito, the former speaker of the New York City Council, who was born in Puerto Rico, using the Spanish word for “whore.” In English, he also used a profane expression in reference to the oversight board that controls Puerto Rico’s finances, followed by emojis of a raised middle finger.’

Among the homophobic remarks were repeated references to Popular Democratic Party senator Eduardo Bhatia using the Spanish word for c**ksucker,’

There were also remarks about Ricky Martin, according to El Nuevo Dia: ‘Sobrino says homophobic comments about singer and actor Ricky Martin. “Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin”, he wrote, later saying, “Ricky Martin is such a male chauvinist that he f**ks men because women don’t measure up. Pure patriarchy.”’

Noting the mass protests in San Juan demanding Rosselló step down, Smith continued, “You’re a man on an island by yourself. How long can you stay there?”

Smith continued to press Rosselló after the governor insisted he had supporters on his side, though Rosselló struggled to name one, finally coming up with San Sebastian Mayor Javier Jimenez (who immediately denied supporting him when asked).

Meanwhile, the streets of San Juan filled with people calling for Rosselló to go. Martin posted photos of the protest and of himself atop a truck waving an LGBTQ Pride flag, tweeting, “How proud I am to be Puerto Rican. What strength I felt from my people. We will continue the fight until @ricardorossello does not govern anymore.