Boris Johnson, Pete Buttigieg, Bohemian Rhapsody, Le1f, Dacre Montgomery, Bella Thorne, Robert Gilchrist: HOT LINKS

BORIS JOHNSON. Former London mayor under recent scrutiny for referring to black people as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” and gay people as “bumboys,” becomes next UK Prime Minister.

Thank you all for the incredible honour you have done me. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite our country and party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. I will work flat out to repay your confidence — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019

President Trump on Boris Johnson: "They call him 'Britain Trump,' and people are saying that's a good thing. They like me over there. That's what they wanted. That's what they need." pic.twitter.com/mh1zhMEU2U July 23, 2019

RIP. George Hodgman: ‘George Hodgman, a well-regarded book and magazine editor who had his own moment as a literary cause célèbre in 2015 when he published “Bettyville,” a memoir about caring for his aging mother that also delved into his growing up gay in a Midwestern town, died on Saturday at his home in Manhattan. He was 60. His cousin Molly Roarty said the cause was thought to be suicide.’

ROBERT GILCHRIST. Trump nominates gay man as ambassador to Lithuania.

THE END? Is Project Runway getting ready to leave the air?

NORTH CAROLINA. Federal judge approves settlement that says “state agencies and universities can’t ban transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify. It applies only to public restrooms and similar facilities in state government buildings.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Cumulus Media blocked radio host Blair Garner from airing an interview with Mayor Pete: “During his interview on the country radio station, Buttigieg talked about meeting country music stars Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw, before then discussing how Democratic candidates should do more to reach out to conservative communities.”

My interview with @PeteButtigieg. The only candidate who asked to be on my show. My employer decided I couldn't air it – but I did get permission to post it on my personal Soundcloud here: https://t.co/Sqi0bOTyQ1 @Lis_Smith pic.twitter.com/0K88w3cA49 — Blair Garner (@blairgarner) July 19, 2019

THIRST TRAP. Queer rapper Le1f leaves nothing to the imagination.

ROAST MASTER. Sean Hayes will lead the roasting of Alec Baldwin.

LIL NAS X. Ties record with 16th week at #1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘The only other songs to hold the top spot for this long are Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.” Now Lil Nas X is turning his attention toward breaking the record with a seventeenth week. And he may do that with another remix. ‘

I’M ACTUALLY PANSEXUAL. Bella Thorne comes out.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. The Queen classic is now the oldest song to get 1 billion views on YouTube.

