Boris Johnson, Pete Buttigieg, Bohemian Rhapsody, Le1f, Dacre Montgomery, Bella Thorne, Robert Gilchrist: HOT LINKS

BORIS JOHNSON. Former London mayor under recent scrutiny for referring to black people as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” and gay people as “bumboys,” becomes next UK Prime Minister.
RIP. George Hodgman: ‘George Hodgman, a well-regarded book and magazine editor who had his own moment as a literary cause célèbre in 2015 when he published “Bettyville,” a memoir about caring for his aging mother that also delved into his growing up gay in a Midwestern town, died on Saturday at his home in Manhattan. He was 60. His cousin Molly Roarty said the cause was thought to be suicide.’
ROBERT GILCHRIST. Trump nominates gay man as ambassador to Lithuania.
THE END? Is Project Runway getting ready to leave the air?
NORTH CAROLINA. Federal judge approves settlement that says “state agencies and universities can’t ban transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify. It applies only to public restrooms and similar facilities in state government buildings.”
PETE BUTTIGIEG. Cumulus Media blocked radio host Blair Garner from airing an interview with Mayor Pete: “During his interview on the country radio station, Buttigieg talked about meeting country music stars Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw, before then discussing how Democratic candidates should do more to reach out to conservative communities.”
THIRST TRAP. Queer rapper Le1f leaves nothing to the imagination.
ROAST MASTER. Sean Hayes will lead the roasting of Alec Baldwin.
LIL NAS X. Ties record with 16th week at #1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘The only other songs to hold the top spot for this long are Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.” Now Lil Nas X is turning his attention toward breaking the record with a seventeenth week. And he may do that with another remix. ‘
I’M ACTUALLY PANSEXUAL. Bella Thorne comes out.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. The Queen classic is now the oldest song to get 1 billion views on YouTube.
INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY. Dacre Montgomery.
View this post on Instagram
When I was a kid, I was lost. I had a really tough time in school. I was a big kid who loved drama. I never got passing grades, I wasn’t popular or a gifted sports player. Girls were never interested in me. I suffered from anxiety from a young age. I was distracted and I wasn’t focused. But I had a dream, I was lucky – I knew what I wanted to do. And every night I went home and I focused on THAT. I visualised a future where my dreams became a reality. When I was 15 I failed my high school drama exams. When I was 16 I was told I needed to loose weight. When I was 17 I was told I should go to drama school and train. When I was 18 I was fired from my job. When I was in drama school I was told to leave. When I had a DREAM – I was told it wasn’t achievable. Well, you know what…. I lost weight, I went to drama school and I never stopped wanting it, I never stopped being curious. I never let the failures get me down. Because I believed in myself and I never let anyone tell me otherwise. You can do anything you set your mind to. So, go out there and get it!
FINAL BOW FEATURETTE OF THE DAY. Orange is the New Black.
MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Ecuadorean spider.
MUSIC VIDEO AND NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. “David” by Dandelot.
TUESDAY SPARTAN. Joseph.
View this post on Instagram
Come i guerrieri spartani combattevano per essere uomini liberi, noi, oggi combattiamo per i nostri diritti, per l’uguaglianza, combattiamo il razzismo, la xenofobia, l’omofobia e la discriminazione; combattiamo per il diritto di essere sé stessi ed essere liberi di vivere la propria vita come meglio crede. Buon Pride a tutti #spartaca #spartano #spartan #pride #gaypride #lgbt #milanopride #hoscos #milanocentrale #italia #italy #italie #boy #muscled #muscles #palestra #gym #fitness #instafitness #fitboy #cute #sexy #300