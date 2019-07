Yesterday, we reported that someone burned the rainbow flags outside Alibi Lounge, Harlem’s only gay bar, for the second time in two months on Monday. The original incident took place just after midnight on May 31. Police have now released footage of the suspect wanted in Monday’s incident.

🚨WANTED🚨 For a Criminal Mischief in front of 2376 7Th Avenue (Alibi Lounge) #UpperManhatten #Manhattan @NYPD32thpct on 07/8/19 @ 12:15 A.M. 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen Him ? Know where he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/6gjOEvhz0v — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 9, 2019

Folks with information are asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM the NYPD on Twitter.