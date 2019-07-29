Oliver Stone: ‘Vladimir Putin is Not Anti-Gay, Nor am I’

Director Oliver Stone took to his Facebook in response to outrage over the transcript of an interview with Vladimir Putin released by the Kremlin in which Stone complained about gender identities and said that Russia’s ban on gay propaganda was a “sensible law.”

Said Stone to Putin according to the transcript: “As you know, I’ve been very rebel all my life. Still am. And I have to tell you, I’m shocked by some of the behaviours and the thinking of the new generation. It takes so much for granted. And so much of the argument, so much of the thinking, so much of the newspaper, television commentaries about gender, people identify themselves, and social media, this and that, I’m male, I’m female, I’m transgender, I’m cisgender. It goes on forever, and there is a big fight about who is who. It seems like we miss the bigger point.”

“They live too well,” replied Putin. “They have nothing to think about.”

“Yeah, but it’s not a healthy culture,” added Stone, who continued, “Years ago when we were talking about homosexuality, you said that in Russia we don’t propagate it.”

Replied Putin: “Not exactly. We have a law banning propaganda among minors.”

“Yes, that’s the one I’m talking about,” interjected Stone. “It seems like maybe that’s a sensible law.”

Days after the interview was released, Stone released a response to anger over the remarks, claiming that neither he nor Putin is homophobic.

Said Stone: ‘As to gay/LGBTQ beliefs in Russia, again much misunderstood. Mr. Putin made himself clear in “The Putin Interviews” — he’s not anti-gay/LGBTQ. Nor am I. Have another look at “Alexander,” for which we took a beating in 2004. Beyond the Hephaestion story in the sexuality department, I prominently featured Alexander’s love for the Persian eunuch Bagoas, certainly an example of a third sex and emblematic of Alexander’s world vision, which I much admired. Do not bring American expectations to Russian life any more than you expect Iran, Korea, Venezuela, or China to follow our political or social demands.’