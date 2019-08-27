‘FOX & Friends’ Rips Taylor Swift for Pushing Equality Act: ‘They’re Not Convincing Anyone’ — WATCH

Predictably, FOX & Friends came after the MTV VMAs, bringing on commentator Allie Beth Stuckey to attack Alison Brie and Taylor Swift for making remarks about immigration and LGBTQ equality.

Fox guest attacks Alison Brie and Taylor Swift: "The beauty of them, the charm of them, is that they were politically neutral. … Now she's waded into these political waters and it doesn't seem like they really know what they're talking about." pic.twitter.com/sAofQ3c8Pt — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 27, 2019

Said Swift upon accepting the “Video of the Year” award for “You Need To Calm Down”: “You voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law regardless who we love, regardless how we identify.”

Swift noted that at the end of the video there is a petition for people to call for passage of the “Equality Act,” legislation that would mandate equal protections for LGBTQ people under existing civil rights laws. Checking her watch, Swift said the petition now has half a million signatures “which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House.”

Stuckey blasted Swift: “People like her, well, actually, people especially like Taylor Swift, the beauty of them, the charm of them, is that they were politically neutral, at least that’s true for Taylor Swift. And now she’s kind of waded into these political waters, and it doesn’t seem like they really know what they’re talking about, and they’re not convincing anyone in the middle of the country, or anyone who disagrees with them because they don’t actually have any kind of a viable argument.”

Added Stuckey: “They like to get up there and, of course, use the buzz-phrase that we use a lot, ‘virtue signal,’ without too much substance to their argument.”

Stuckey also commented on Brie, who called what’s happening to immigrants in this country “unconstitutional.”

Said Stuckey: “I’m not completely sure what she’s talking about, it sounds like she’s taking some talking points from left-wing media. I’m not sure if she knows what she’s talking about either. It’s really unfortunate.”