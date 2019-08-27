Log Cabin Republicans Executive Director Jerri Ann Henry Resigns Over Trump Endorsement

Jerri Ann Henry, the executive director of gay conservative group Log Cabin Republicans, has resigned over the group’s endorsement of Donald Trump for reelection.

ICYMI: Delusional Log Cabin Republicans Spokesman Says LGBT Community is Better Off Under Trump Than It Was Four Years Ago: WATCH

The Washington Blade reports: ‘Henry, who was the first woman to lead the LGBT Republican group, formally submitted her resignation Friday and left Monday after discussions with board members characterized as “harsh,” sources familiar with Log Cabin told the Blade. The resignation follows intense criticism of Log Cabin, which announced its support for Trump earlier this month without its members having met with him or having received any explicit commitments in exchange. Sources said Henry’s discontent with Trump and dissatisfaction with Log Cabin’s approach to defending its Trump endorsement in the media were key among her reasons for stepping down.’

Henry’s resignation follows that of board member Jennifer Horn.

The Blade notes that several others have also resigned or repudiated the organization: “Casey Pick, who once worked as programs director for Log Cabin, has repudiated the organization in a Facebook post. Additionally, Robert Turner II, who once led Log Cabin’s D.C. chapter, announced he’d leave Log Cabin in a Facebook message. A less public resignation not previously reported, sources said, was board member Rachel Hoff, who gained notoriety during the 2016 Republican National Convention for arguing for LGBT inclusion in the Republican Party during the platform drafting process.”

Delusional Log Cabin spokesman Charles Moran defended the group’s endorsement in an interview with FOX News over the weekend.

Said Moran: “Like so many disaffected Republicans who have not been comfortable with President Trump and with his record, I look at the question of, ‘Is America better off now than it was four years ago and is the LGBT community better off now than it was four years ago?’ And under President Trump, the answer is inarguably, yes. President Trump is the first person elected president of the United States who supported gay marriage and also has a background supporting equality issues both as a businessman and as a philanthropist. But now also as a president of the United States.”

“We always try to follow the rule of trust but verify,” added Moran. “And looking at President Trump’s appointments, appointing people in our organization, taking meetings with our organization, and just really advancing the big causes that are important to the LGBTQ community.”