Joe Walsh, Adam Devine, Midnight Cowboy, Cruella de Vil, The Eternals, Melania Loves Trudeau: HOT LINKS

JOE WALSH. Former Illinois congressman and Tea Party leader turned conservative radio host will challenge Trump for Republican nomination in 2020: “He’s nuts. He’s erratic. He’s cruel. He stokes bigotry. He’s incompetent. He doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Walsh told ABC’s “This Week.” The longshot portrayed himself as a legitimate alternative in party where he said many are opposed to Trump but are “scared to death” of saying so publicly.

G7. Trump a no show on meetings about climate. “When it comes to the Paris Agreement, we know his position, it has always been clear, and it is not an objective of the French presidency to convince him otherwise,” Macron said. “We did have that objective at the outset prior to his withdrawing from the agreement, but it was not our objective at the G7.”

PUNK ROCK CRUELLA. Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmations.

MANCHESTER. Ariana Grande returns to Manchester Pride. “I had so much more to say but I’m really very overwhelmed.”

MELANIA LOVES TRUDEAU. Hashtag begins trending following photo of Melania kissing, smiling at Canadian leader.

G7. Trump says his Miami hotel is a contender for the next G7 summit: ‘Trump also said there would be “no surprises” at next year’s G-7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, while speaking to reporters during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Trump said Miami would probably host the meeting because of the convenience of the airport.’

AMAZON. Pope Francis urges prayer to extinguish fires: “Let us pray so that, with the efforts of all, they are controlled as quickly as possible.”

RIP. Cheryl Maples, attorney who challenged Arkansas’ gay marriage ban: “Maples died Thursday in Little Rock from complications of congestive heart failure, her daughter Melina Maples-Granger said.”

ARIZONA. Joe Arpaio to seek reelection as sheriff of Maricopa County. “On this day, August 25, 2019, after consultation and approval from my wife of 61 years, Ava, I have decided to run to be reelected Sheriff,” Arpaio said. “Watch out world! We are back!”

REALLY REMORSEFUL. How Taylor Swift feels about not endorsing Hillary Clinton.

TUSCANY. Mika frolics on a yacht with boyfriend Andreas Dermanis.

OTTAWA. Mayor Jim Watson participates in first Pride as openly gay man.

MIDNIGHT COWBOY. Homophobic? Maybe. But at least Midnight Cowboy showed me gay men on screen.

MANCHESTER, UK. Woman spews homophobic tirade on city bus.

ALEX REIMER. Gay Boston sportscaster leaves sports for politics.

NEGATIVE INFORMATION. Trump allies digging up personal information on journalists critical of Trump: “The report claimed that a network of conservatives allied with the White House is pursuing an aggressive operation designed to discredit news organizations that are deemed hostile to the president by publicizing damaging information about journalists. Citing four sources familiar with the plan, the report found that the group has compiled dossiers of potentially embarrassing social media posts and other public statements by hundreds of people who work at some of the country’s most prominent news organizations.” NYT. A campaign targeting our staff…

THE ETERNALS. Marvel chief Kevin Feige reveals more about the gay character in the upcoming The Eternals: “The Eternals will feature Marvel’s first openly gay character. He’s married and has a family and it’s part of who he is.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Adam Devine in Jexi.

