Billionaire and GOP Mega-Donor David Koch Dead at 79

Billionaire GOP mega-donor David Koch is dead at 79.

HuffPost reports: “As two of the 10 wealthiest Americans, David and Charles Koch used their riches to help fund and advance their conservative and libertarian political beliefs. They helped found the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, the Reason Foundation, which publishes a libertarian magazine, and a series of political organizations, including Americans for Prosperity. Koch left the board of Americans for Prosperity last year, citing health reasons.” Their political activism began in the 1970s as big business began a concerted effort to reassert political power after decades of predominantly New Deal Democratic Party governance. But the Koch brothers did not fully emerge as public political figures until they helped fund and organize the opposition to President Barack Obama.”

Koch’s brother Charles Koch released a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I announced the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life. Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David likes to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay. We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

Clearly not all are grateful, given the outpouring of vitriol against Koch on social media immediately after the announcement of his death.

Good riddance David Koch, you absolutely evil sack of ass. I hope you suffered. August 23, 2019

David Koch will be considered as evil as a man as any mass murderer in history. His legacy has lead humanity and the planet to the brink of destruction. Our survival depends on destroying almost every aspect of his life's work. — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) August 23, 2019

David Koch is in hell with Thatcher and Savile — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) August 23, 2019

David Koch won't see the results of the abject evil he's funded. He was a bitter, spiteful monster who deserved to die infinitely more than the tens of millions of people already dead because of his actions.



His brother should follow Laertes' example. — 🏳️‍⚧️ VƎX is Trans 🏳️‍⚧️ (@vexwerewolf) August 23, 2019

#DavidKoch being dead makes me feel absolutely nothing. He was a man who used his privilege and wealth to deny others their health, rights and dignity. Good riddance. I can't even lip service grief on this one. — Jude Saunders (@Bullshotinbutt) August 23, 2019

When a bad person dies they don't suddenly become a saint. Their legacy of destruction and pain doesn't just float away. David Koch is dead, we have to deal with the fallout of his villainy for hundreds of years. So he donated to a museum. So fucking what? — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 23, 2019

David Koch wanted to abolish public schools, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and rent control. He financed groups that denied the research on climate change. He funded the Tea Party. And he used dark money to support right-wing causes and Republican candidates for office. https://t.co/x08wiaOh9p — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2019

David Koch is dead.



But his legacy of destroying the environment, fostering income inequality and manipulating our democratic process to favor minority rule will live on for a long time.#FridayFeeling — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 23, 2019

In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 23, 2019

Bigot Billionaire David Koch has died.



The same man who wanted to end Medicare, social security, public schools, etc.



The same man who funded and used propaganda to support the Tea party and right-wing candidates.



pic.twitter.com/1F0xElEQkG — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 23, 2019

