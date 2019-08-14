‘Straight Pride’ Organizer Insists Event Will Happen, Says City Council ‘Chummed the Waters for Violence’ — WATCH

Don Grundmann, the co-organizer of a Straight Pride event in Modesto, California, insists that his hate group will still hold an event despite the fact they were denied a permit.

Said Grundmann to CBS13: “There’s many many new plans, five at least, maybe ten. We’re just waiting for the bureaucratic response, the bureaucratic wheels to grind, and they can grind very slowly.”

Modesto City Council denied the permit for the ‘Straight Pride’ rally at a local park days after the event’s co-organizer went viral for causing the City Council chamber to erupt in laughter when he argued, “We’re a totally peaceful racist group.”

Said Modesto spokesperson Thomas Reeves: “We still have the requirement of insurance and a new location that will be more conducive to this type of event. … We are certainly not telling him or his supporters that he does not have a right to gather.”

Grundmann also blamed the City Council for any violence that might occur: “The violence is all an issue because the City Council lady smeared us. And essentially, in fishing terms, she chummed the waters for violence.”