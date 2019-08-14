Jeffrey Epstein Justified Sex with Underage Girls by Comparing it to Homosexuality

In one of his final interviews, with NYT reporter James Stewart, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein justified having sex with underage girls by comparing its criminalization to that of homosexuality.

Wrote Stewart: “If he was reticent about Tesla, he was more at ease discussing his interest in young women. He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable. He pointed out that homosexuality had long been considered a crime and was still punishable by death in some parts of the world.”

In related news, one of Epstein’s accusers, Jennifer Araoz, has filed a lawsuit against his estate, his “recruiter” Ghislaine Maxwell, and three of his female residential staff members.

NBC News reports: ‘Araoz alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Epstein at his New York City townhouse when she was 14 and 15 years old, including a forcible rape in 2002. She first disclosed her alleged abuse publicly in an exclusive “Today” show interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News on July 10, the same day she filed papers in New York state court saying she intended to sue Epstein. The complaint Araoz filed Wednesday alleges Maxwell and the other staffers “conspired with each other to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of Plaintiff.”’

