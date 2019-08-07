Don Lemon Rips Tucker Carlson’s White Supremacy ‘Hoax’ Remarks: ‘Was That Not the Dumbest Thing You’ve Ever Heard?’ — WATCH

Don Lemon on Tuesday blasted Tucker Carlson for asserting that white supremacy in America is a hoax.

Tucker Carlson: White supremacy is "actually not a real problem in America." Calling white supremacy and issue is "a hoax" and "a conspiracy theory used to divide the country" pic.twitter.com/ydzmJ0L7UI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 7, 2019

Said Carlson: “If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium. I mean, seriously. This is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking. ‘White supremacy, that’s the problem.’ This is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.”

CNN’s Don Lemon responded: “Hold on a second. Was that not the dumbest thing you’ve ever heard? Crazy. Listen, I don’t know how anybody could say that considering what happened this week. I want to look at the facts now, and his statement directly contradicts what the FBI director said.”