Monica Lewinsky to Produce Next ‘American Crime Story’ with Ryan Murphy, About Bill Clinton’s Impeachment

Monica Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the next season of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, about the Lewinsky scandal and Clinton’s impeachment.

THR reports: ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story will star frequent Murphy muse Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp; Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows) as Lewinsky; and Annaleigh Ashford (season two of ACS, Masters of Sex) as Paula Jones. Sarah Burgess penned the script for the season, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s best-seller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. It is the same book that Murphy optioned in January 2017 and later had second thoughts about telling Lewinsky’s story.’

Deadline adds: “Sarah Burgess is writing Impeachment, and she’ll also executive produce alongside returning ACS team Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sarah Paulson. Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing.”

Murphy had previously scrapped the idea of doing a series on the Lewinsky scandal.

Murphy told Lewinsky why at a Hollywood party, according to a 2018 report from THR: “I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.'”