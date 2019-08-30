Dorian, Madeleine Westerhout, Blued, Lindsey Graham, Xanax, Poppers, Alex Trebek, Lana Del Rey: HOT LINKS

LINDSEY GRAHAM. I’ll put Obama under oath for daddy Trump: “Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed he has every intention of calling in former President Barack Obama and grilling him on what he knows about the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump.”

XANAX. It’s the name of Lindsay Lohan’s new single/video, because of course.

TOP FUNDRAISER. Pete Buttigieg beats all other Dems in New York: “The South Bend, Indiana, mayor already brought in $3.7 million from New York state — including $2.9 million just from New York City, according to donor data provided by the Center for Public Integrity and analyzed by The Post.”

MADELEINE WESTERHOUT. Donald Trump dumps young female gatekeeper for leaking details about the president’s family.

HURRICANE DORIAN. Storm approaching Category 3 strength at 8 am ET.

Hurricane #Dorian Intermediate Advisory 24A: Hurricane Hunters find Dorian a little stronger. https://t.co/CSOdLLF50S? pic.twitter.com/w5pn0XzFu0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Never a good sign when the eye starts to become visible on satellite- get ready #Florida and the NW #Bahamas for #Dorian as a very serious situation is developing. pic.twitter.com/w2tKlCbJUl — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) August 30, 2019

VERY POOR. The outlook for the Great Barrier Reef: “The report issued Friday finds the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change. The other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as illegal fishing.”

BLUED. Gay social app plans U.S. IPO at $1 billion. “Founded in 2012 by former policeman Geng Le, Blued has become an icon for the Chinese LGBT community and attracted more than $130 million in venture capital as of March. Besides providing dating services to its 40 million users, the app also offers live streaming and connects men who want to become parents with overseas surrogates. The services are part of Blued’s larger strategy to diversify its business and generate revenue.”

UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS. KU faculty demand university cut ties with Chick-fil-A: ‘Chick-fil-A had operated out of the basement of KU’s Wescoe Hall for 15 years, but this school year moved up to a prominent spot in the student union. In addition, the restaurant secured a sponsorship — the newly created “Chick-fil-A Coin Toss” at the start of every Jayhawks home football game for the next several years.’

ALEX TREBEK. I’ve finished chemo and I’m back to work: “I’m on the mend, and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

VICE. Poppers ruined my life.

THAILAND. Same-sex union bill in final stages: “Seven years of work has yielded a draft bill that is near the final stage of approval in parliament. If passed, Thailand would be the first in Southeast Asia to allow such unions, and the second in Asia after Taiwan, which legalized them in May. The law in Thailand wouldn’t go as far as endorsing marriage yet would allow same-sex couples to jointly manage assets and liabilities, and to inherit from their partners.”

RUGBY. Gay and inclusive team Kings Cross Steelers take top honors at Guinness National Rugby Awards.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Gene Maruyama.